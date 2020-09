We received the news with deep sorrow that today (16 August) many people lost their lives and many others were injured as a result of a suicide attack with a bomb-laden vehicle following a shootout to a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Somalia, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.