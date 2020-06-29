The rallies which were organized by the PKK-terrorist organization and its supporters in Vienna in recent days have been a new manifestation of insincerity in the fight against terrorism.

Allowing PKK propaganda through these rallies, turning a blind eye to the use of PKK’s symbols and targeting of Turkey are completely unacceptable. In view of these events, the importance of Turkey’s concrete achievements in its resolute fight against terrorism, within its borders and beyond is understood better. Efforts to provide a lifeline to the PKK terrorist organization which is in terminal decline as a result of Turkey’s successful operations are futile.

Likewise, we condemn the harsh intervention of Austrian security forces that caused the injury of young people of Turkish origin as well as damage to business places belonging to the Turkish community.

Ensuring public order and prevention of violence can only be possible by fighting terrorism in the correct manner. We urge the Austrian authorities to fight properly PKK which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the EU, and not to make of the issue material for populist politics. The Ambassador of Austria to Ankara will be summoned to the Ministry in order to share our concerns regarding the fact that the PKK-linked groups were allowed to organize rallies four days in a row and that the Austrian security forces used violence against the Turkish youth.