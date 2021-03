Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Niger

We are deeply saddened that at least 40 people lost their lives in the terrorist attacks carried out on 21 March 2021, in settlements located in the Tillia city of Tahoua region, in Niger.

We strongly condemn this heinous attack. We share the grief of the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Niger, we wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our sincere condolences to their relatives.