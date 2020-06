Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on Israel’s annexation plans of Palestinian territories will be held on 10 June 2020 upon Turkey’s efforts in cooperation with the Palestinian authorities.

During the video conference in which H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will participate, joint actions within the OIC to avert Israel’s annexation attempts of Palestinian territories will be discussed.