UNION WITH AFRICA IS NOW MORE ESSENTIAL THAN EVER
I wholeheartedly congratulate the Africa Day of all our African friends.
The unprecedented conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic all over the
world render the solidarity symbolized by Africa Day even more significant
this year.
The progress achieved in recent years by Africa in many fields and our
developing partnership with the Continent enable us to look into the future
with hope, despite there existing severe challenges. Together with our
public institutions, non-governmental organizations and private sector, we
have given priority to develop our cooperation with the African continent.
We are working hard to develop our economic and commercial relations with
Africa, to increase our development and humanitarian aid, as well as the
number of higher education scholarships and Turkish Airlines flights. We
aim to further strengthen our relations with Africa on the basis of a
win-win understanding and mutual respect.
It is also possible to understand Turkey’s determination to bring her
relations with Africa at the highest level possible by looking at the
figures. We increased the number of our Embassies in Africa to 42, which
was only 12 in 2002. The number of African Embassies in Ankara, which was
10 at the beginning of 2008, has increased to 36 today. The number of
mutual high-level visits between 2015 and 2019 alone exceeded 500. Our
bilateral trade volume has soared sixfold in the last 18 years. Today, the
Turkish Maarif Foundation operates 144 educational institutions and 17
student dormitories all across Africa. There are thousands of graduates
from 54 African countries, who studied in Turkey in the framework of the
Türkiye Scholarships program. The number of program coordination offices of
the Turkish Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) in Africa has reached
22.
Turkey's interest in Africa and Turkish people’s feelings of friendship
towards the African continent, with which Turkey has historical and human
ties, is not new. However, these concrete developments are a result of the
political stability achieved in Turkey starting from 2002 and the resulting
continuity of our foreign policy.
With our country becoming a strategic partner of the African Union and with
the first Africa-Turkey Partnership Summit 2008 held in Istanbul, Turkey
and the African countries have clearly set forth their mutual will to step
up their relationship to a more advanced stage.
Shortly after assuming the office of Minister of Foreign Affairs, I
accompanied H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the second
Africa-Turkey Partnership Summit held in Malabo in November 2014. I made
many friends in the Continent.
When African Presidents founded the Organization of the African Union on 25
May 1963, they aimed to protect African affairs by acting in unity, to
support the ongoing struggles for independence and to get rid of the
colonial economic model based on importing manufactured goods by selling
commodities to Northern countries. From the very beginning, Turkey has
sided with Africa in its just cause.
Therefore, the historical Summit held in Addis Ababa also made an impact in
Turkey. By examining the news published by the Turkish press and records of
debates at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, it will be seen that
importance was given to relations with African states that have just gained
their independence. The endeavours of Africans for governing themselves was
likened to Turkey’s struggle during the foundation of our Republic forty
years ago in 1923, and Apartheid was fiercely condemned.
Today’s Africa has made significant progress in achieving the level of
integration that visionary leaders have dreamed of since the sixties.
From the beginning of its partnership with Africa, Turkey has chosen the
policy to provide an unconditional support for the goals that the Continent
has set for itself. The Africa, with whom we are proud of being in a
partnership, is the Africa with the spirit of 1963 and with the 2063
targets of the African Union. We will continue to look out for Africa's
priorities within all organizations and entities which we are a member of,
in particular the United Nations.
With this understanding, we wish to hold the Third Africa-Turkey
Partnership Summit as soon as possible. In October 2020, we are also
planning to hold the third Turkey-Africa Economy and Business Forum, which
we held in Istanbul in 2016 and 2018 which achieved successful results.
COVID-19 caught the world off guard. African countries have taken the
necessary measures in a timely manner thanks to their experience in
combating epidemic diseases. The number of cases and deaths on the
Continent is relatively low at the moment. We sincerely hope that this will
continue, and that the disease will be eradicated from the Continent.
Turkey is among the States which have overcome the first stage of the
pandemic and can currently hold the number of new cases below her treatment
capacity. Having been able to provide equipment assistance to some
countries even in the first months of the outbreak, Turkey aims to increase
her assistance capacity in the coming period. As the country that has
extended a helping hand to the largest number of countries, after the
United States and China, Turkey is trying to respond as soon as possible to
such requests from our friendly African countries.
On the other hand, the outbreak has negative economic and social
consequences all over the world.
The direct result of the slowdown of economic activities due to protective
measures is the decline of production and revenues of each country without
exception. A secondary result is the drop in commodity prices like minerals
and oil, which are used in industrial production and transport. This
decline is affecting countries that depend on the sale of such goods for
export revenues. In this respect, it is affecting some African countries
more than others.
These are problems that require the international community to come
together and seek solutions for collectively. The world after COVID-19
should be one that requires more international cooperation than before, not
less. Turkey is ready to do what is incumbent on her in this regard
alongside other countries.
Unfortunately, the picture that emerges at the international level in past
weeks is a picture where competition –and not cooperation– comes to the
fore, and where a perspective that regards the world as a zero-sum game
prevails. Yet history has shown us all the harms of such brutal rivalries
and cold wars.
In the spirit of 1963, the African continent will also overcome this
challenge in unity. I sincerely believe that Africa will contribute not
only to the welfare of its own people, but also to the world order of the
coming years, and that Turkish-African partnership will be shown as an
example in the new, post-pandemic world order in which solidarity will
become more important.
That is why the spirit of 25 May 1963 is essential to all of us.
Once again, I wholeheartedly congratulate the Africa Day of all Africans.