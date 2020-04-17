On April 17, 2020, the Ministerial Coordination Group on COVID-19
(MCGC) agreed on the following declaration and urged other
countries to adopt a similar approach:
-
As the world manages the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is
vital that we work together to save lives and livelihoods.
Global cooperation is necessary to mitigate the unprecedented
disruption to the global economy, trade, and travel. We must
endeavour to deliver a strong and coordinated global health
response including developing a vaccine and relevant treatments
and to identify best practices to emerge from the crisis as a
stronger, more interconnected world.
-
We commit to work with all countries to coordinate on public
health, travel, trade, economic and financial measures in order
to minimize disruptions and recover stronger by reinforcing
global links and the multilateral system, and in support of
sustainable development.
-
We recognize and commit to addressing the particular challenges
faced by vulnerable countries and groups, including in Africa
and Small Island Developing States, including the resilience of
their health systems and access to medical supplies and
personal protective equipment, and support a time-bound
suspension of debt service payments for the poorest countries
that request forbearance. We also recognize that women, in
particular, are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19
pandemic and that responses must account for
gender-differentiated considerations.
-
We note the importance of maintaining air, land and marine
transportation links and supply chain connectivity to
facilitate the return home of travellers who may be stranded,
minimize disruptions, ensure the necessary flow of goods and
services between countries, notably the fair, transparent,
efficient and timely access to and distribution of personal
protective equipment, medicine and other essential medical
material as well as food and enable humanitarian workers and
NGOs to pursue their indispensable work.
-
We acknowledge the importance and critical role of the
scientific community in providing guidance to governments in
managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
In this context, we will continue to promote and protect free
trade and we agree that emergency measures designed to tackle
COVID-19, if deemed necessary, must be targeted, proportionate,
transparent and temporary, and that they dodo not create
unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption to global supply
chains, and are consistent with WTO rules.
-
We recognize with appreciation those air and sea ports that
have remained open and have served as bridges to bring home
stranded nationals and to support the transport of essential
cargo. We express our thanks to the airlines and shipping
companies, and their personnel, border and other national
officials involved in this effort, that have continued to
operate in exceptional circumstances.
-
Going forward, individually, bilaterally and through our
participation in various global, regional and plurilateral
groups, we will work with all international partners through
the leadership of the UN, noting the UN’s Global Humanitarian
Response Plan and the UN Supply Chain Task Force, recognizing
the critical role of the WHO and its Strategic Preparedness and
Response Plan, as well as the WTO, WCO, ICAO and IMO to:
-
a. encourage key transport hubs around the world to
remain open to travel, transit and cargo by air, sea
and land
-
b. recognizing that airports and airlines are
commercial operations, we will continue to work closely
with our own domestic airports and airlines to ensure
sufficient capacity to allow stranded travellers to
return and to preserve vital connectivity
-
c. encourage airlines and relevant authorities to
maintain key travel routes to support these efforts to
ensure as many stranded nationals as possible are able
to return by commercial means as well as to permit
essential travel, including essential business travel
focused on minimizing the social and economic impact of
COVID-19
-
d. underline the importance of exchanging best
practices and work towards a common approach in support
of nationals travelling home
-
e. minimize barriers to the operation of special
flights where commercial routes are not possible and
allow maximum flexibility for internal domestic travel
to allow stranded nationals to reach airports;
consistent with applicable domestic and international
laws and public health directives, including
self-isolation and other requirements upon return
-
f. agree to a joint commitment, in accordance with
existing national laws and policies, to visa or status
extensions, as appropriate, for individuals who are
unable to leave because of COVID-19 related travel
restrictions
-
g. agree to support stranded foreign nationals and
offer them access to essential health-care services
while fighting against discrimination and targeting
based on ethnicity
-
h. encourage sea ports to remain open for cargo
operations and the continued availability of shipping
services to support the transport of goods, including
essential supplies, wherever they are needed
-
i. taking into account the exceptional circumstances
created by the COVID-19 pandemic for the air transport
industry, encourage airlines to facilitate the return
of stranded passengers, including through rebooking
with alternative airlines if possible, and to assist
passengers who want to cancel their trips or postpone
them
-
j. encourage our private sectors, working in close
collaboration with health and public safety
authorities, to continue their efforts to retool, scale
up and repurpose manufacturing toward critical needs in
order to meet national and global demands, including of
vulnerable groups and countries, and begin
consideration of improving efficiencies and the
reliability of global and national production and
distribution following the immediate crisis
-
k. pool scientific resources and efforts, promote
research and share findings, including through the
WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the Coalition
for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, GAVI and the
Vaccine Alliance and welcome the launching of an
International Alliance for COVID-19 Vaccine, to work
towards developing a vaccine, therapeutics and enhanced
testing kits to be available to all countries
-
l. identify best practices and lessons learned to
assist all countries in recovering from this crisis.
-
Domestically, we commit to engaging our respective relevant
national authorities on these issues. Internationally, we will
remain in regular contact and encourage other states to support
this initiative.
Endorsed by: Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy,
Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa,
Turkey and the United Kingdom